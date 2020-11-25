More from Star Tribune
Local
Farmers enjoy perfect harvest conditions after 2 ugly years
This was the fall that area farmers had long waited for. A near perfect growing season and a mostly dry September and October allowed for a quick harvest and strong yields.
National
With no action by Washington, states race to offer virus aid
Faulting inaction in Washington, governors and state lawmakers are racing to get pandemic relief to small business owners, the unemployed, renters and others whose livelihoods have been upended by the widening coronavirus outbreak.
Variety
Minneapolis woman reunited with dog that was lost in Montana
Melissa Buescher, a 35-year-old from Minneapolis, missed a phone call from Billings on Nov. 17 following one of her late-night shifts at the intensive care unit of a children's hospital.
Coronavirus
Minnesota shatters daily record of COVID deaths with 101
With the latest numbers, Minnesota has now seen 3,476 deaths since the pandemic hit in March. "This is a sad development, but it is not a surprising development," Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.