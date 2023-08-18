More from Star Tribune
West Metro Good Samaritans recall the horror of 3 dogs mauling family panhandling on Eden Prairie exit ramp
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Good Samaritans recall the horror of 3 dogs mauling family panhandling on Eden Prairie exit ramp
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Good Samaritans recall the horror of 3 dogs mauling family panhandling on Eden Prairie exit ramp
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Good Samaritans recall the horror of 3 dogs mauling family panhandling on Eden Prairie exit ramp
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Good Samaritans recall the horror of 3 dogs mauling family panhandling on Eden Prairie exit ramp
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Good Samaritans recall the horror of 3 dogs mauling family panhandling on Eden Prairie exit ramp
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Biden hails 'new era of partnership' with Japan, South Korea
President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea agreed to expand security and economic ties at a historic summit at the U.S. presidential retreat of Camp David.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 70; mainly clear and setting up a weekend warmup
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Haze gives way to sun, high 83
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Friday, Aug. 18
Weather
Morning forecast: Hazy, high 83; hot Saturday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Aug. 18
Video
Dramatic video footage shows shooting ambush in Fargo that killed officer
Dramatic video footage of a shooting ambush last month in Fargo that left one police officer dead and two others and a bystander wounded was shown Thursday, highlighting the surprise nature of the attack on police responding to a routine traffic crash. Read more here.