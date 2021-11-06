More from Star Tribune
Local
For Afghan immigrant in Minnesota, friendship forms with English tutor
Afghan family, volunteer tutor forge friendship through English lessons.
Evening forecast: Low of 46; mainly clear and another fine weekend day ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Outdoors
Fair skies, antsy bucks greet deer hunters on opening day
Youth hunters at Afton State Park saw lots of movement while similar success was fount at CWD checkpoints near Hastings.
Wild
Wild-N.Y. Islanders game preview
The Wild returns home to face Zach Parise and
Festival attendees react to Houston concert crowd surge that killed 8
An estimated 50,000 people were at Astroworld, a sold-out, two-day event at the NRG Park stadium. It was not clear what set the crowd in motion.