National
Surging coronavirus colors White House race in closing days
President Donald Trump assured supporters packed shoulder to shoulder Saturday that "we're rounding the turn"— despite spiking coronavirus cases — and mocked challenger Joe Biden for raising alarms about the pandemic. Meanwhile, Biden bemoaned to a smaller gathering the need to campaign at a distance but said he understood the public health reasons behind it.
National
The Latest: No masks: Pope, Spanish PM meet at Vatican
Michigan has reported more than 3,000 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus — the highest daily count yet during the pandemic.
Local
Minnesota schools seek voter-approved funding on crowded ballots
Early voting along with the focus on the presidential election make the outcomes hard to gauge.
National
The Latest: Jon Bon Jovi does what he can at Biden rally
The Latest on the presidential campaign (all times local):
Politics
Will 2020 be the year of the woman (again) for the Minnesota Legislature?
Which party will emerge from the election with majority control of the Minnesota Senate is one of the biggest questions on the Nov. 3 ballot.…