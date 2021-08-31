More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Lynx
Lynx battle through injuries, foul trouble to beat New York 74-66
In a game in which both teams struggled mightily to make shots, the Lynx played enough defense – especially down the stretch – to pull out a win.
Biden defends departure from Afghan 'forever war'
The president has faced tough questions about the way the U.S. went about leaving Afghanistan.
Access Vikings
A quick look at the Vikings' initial 53-man roster
The Vikings waived and released 23 players on Tuesday afternoon to set an initial 53-man roster for the regular season.
Gophers
Gophers volleyball hosts No. 1 Texas on Wednesday, with fans back at 'The Pav'
Texas comes to Maturi Pavilion after finishing as the NCAA runner-up last season in a big early season test for Minnesota.
Twins
Ryan will make major league debut Wednesday for Twins against Cubs
"I'm just going to make pitches until they take the ball away," Joe Ryan said after being named starter.