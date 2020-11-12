More from Star Tribune
Post-election warfare clouds chances for COVID relief bill
President-elect Joe Biden's top allies on Capitol Hill adopted a combative posture on COVID-19 relief on Thursday, accusing Washington Republicans of dragging their feet in acknowledging Biden's victory while doubling down on a $2 trillion-plus relief bill that's a nonstarter with congressional Republicans.
Coronavirus
States ramp up for biggest vaccination effort in US history
The monumental undertaking of COVID-19 vaccination must distribute hundreds of millions of doses, prioritize who's first in line and ensure that people who get the initial shot return for the necessary second one.
National
Tropical Storm Eta dumps blustery rain on Florida west coast
Tropical Storm Eta dumped torrents of blustery rain on Florida's west coast as it moved over Florida after making landfall north of the heavily populated Tampa Bay area Thursday morning, triggering some flooding but no major damage.
National
The Latest: Trump adviser Lewandowski positive for virus
The Latest on President-elect Joe Biden (all times local):
National
Dems, GOP take different approaches on Georgia Senate blitz
Jon Ossoff took the stage in Columbus and looked out over a parking lot filled with cars, with supporters blaring their horns in approval as he declared that "change has come to Georgia."