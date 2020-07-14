More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Foie gras back on the menu in California after court ruling
Foie gras is back on the menu in California after a federal judge overturned a ban and ruled the health code doesn't prevent the rich dish from being brought in from out of state.
Politics
Omar's primary challenger takes wide lead in campaign money
Antone Melton-Meaux, a mediation lawyer who emerged on the DFL scene late last year to challenge Rep. Ilhan Omar, said he raised a staggering $3.2 million between April and the end of June, dramatically outraising Omar.
National
Seeking comeback, Sessions faces Tuberville in Alabama race
President Donald Trump made a last-minute attempt to end the comeback hopes of his former attorney general, Jeff Sessions, ahead of Tuesday's Republican primary runoff, promising that former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville would have a direct line to the Oval Office if elected senator.
Coronavirus
Positive result for 1st U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial
The first COVID-19 vaccine tested in the U.S. revved up people's immune systems just the way scientists had hoped, researchers reported.
National
McConnell: GOP virus proposal for schools, others out soon
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he'll begin to roll out details of the new COVID-19 relief package to senators as soon as next week and suggested it will include new funding for school reopenings, some unemployment benefits and money for health care providers.