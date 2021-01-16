More from Star Tribune
Wild
Another one: Johansson's OT goal gives Wild a win over Los Angeles
After claiming Round 1 in overtime Thursday, the Wild followed a similar script by overcoming a two-goal deficit in the third period to eke out a 4-3 overtime victory – starting 2-0 for the first time since 2015.
Snow dusts Paris landmarks as cold spell hits
France's capital saw its first day of snow on Saturday as many Parisians enjoyed a day out around the city.
Biden: Advisers to lead with 'science and truth'
Biden is elevating the position of science adviser to Cabinet level, a White House first.
Trump rally under investigation for "terroristic threats"
The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating whether speakers and organizers at the Jan. 6 "Storm the Capitol" rally outside the Minnesota State Capitol and Walz's residence committed acts of terroristic threats or other crimes.
Politics
Nation's capital locks down ahead of Biden inauguration
The deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump has cast an ominous shadow over the ceremony, already scaled back because of COVID-19.