Coronavirus
Xcel posts profit increase despite effects of COVID-19 on electricity demand
The 2Q results, thanks to hot weather and cost cutting, beat Wall Street expectations.
Variety
Ford's results not as grim as expected for virus-marred 2Q
Ford Motor Co. posted results on Thursday that were not as grim as expected for its second quarter that saw its U.S. factories shuttered for half the period to combat the spread of the coronavirus and car buyers sheltering in place.
National
AP EXPLAINS: A look at $60M bribery probe unfolding in Ohio
The arrest July 21 of powerful Republican House Speaker Larry Householder and four associates in a $60 million federal bribery case has upended both politics and policy-making in Ohio. The Ohio House removed Householder from his post Thursday in a unanimous, bipartisan vote and replaced him with state Rep. Robert Cupp, a former Ohio Supreme Court justice. Householder retains his legislative seat for now. It remains to be seen how the scandal will impact November's high-stakes presidential election. Here's a look at what we know so far:
National
The Latest: Trump argues against another 'blanket shutdown'
President Donald Trump is arguing against another "blanket shutdown" of the economy amid a surge of coronavirus cases.
National
Former GOP presidential hopeful Herman Cain dies of COVID-19
Herman Cain, former Republican presidential candidate and former CEO of a major pizza chain who went on to become an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, has died of complications from the coronavirus. He was 74.