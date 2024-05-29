More from Star Tribune
Nation
Weather-weary Texas battered again as powerful storm, strong winds kill 1, cause widespread damage
Power outages remained widespread Wednesday in storm-weary Texas a day after another burst of severe weather flooded streets, uprooted trees and ripped off roofs. Authorities said a teenager was killed at a construction site while working on a home that collapsed.
World
AP PHOTOS: Weeks of sweltering heat scorch northern India
People in northern India have been struggling with an unrelenting, weekslong heat wave that has forced schools to close in some places and raised the risk of heatstrokes for laborers working outdoors.
Paul Douglas
Blue skies take over, but rain won't be far behind
The next chance for thunderstorms arrives Thursday night into Friday.
Nation
25 are dead across the US after weekend tornadoes. Texas is getting battered again
Strong storms with damaging winds and baseball-sized hail pummeled north Texas on Tuesday morning as much of the U.S. recovered from severe weather, including tornadoes, that killed at least 25 people during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
World
Typhoon leaves at least seven people dead and thousands displaced in the Philippines
A typhoon has finally moved away from the Philippines, leaving at least seven people dead, mostly due to floods or toppled trees, and forcing the closures of several seaports, stranding thousands of passengers, officials said Tuesday.