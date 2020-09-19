More from Star Tribune
Asia Today: Fewer cases in Melbourne, new surge in India
Australia's second-largest city, Melbourne, has moved close to easing severe lockdown restrictions after recording only 14 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
World
Amazon land grabbers assail ecotourism paradise in Brazil
Brazil's Alter do Chao, a sleepy village that blends rainforest and beaches, bet on tourism and scored big. Visitors flocked here to eat Amazonian river fish while gazing out over the water, and to take day trips offering the chance to meet Indigenous people and see pink dolphins.
World
Aid groups call Italy's blockade of rescue ship 'political'
The German humanitarian group Sea-Watch on Sunday condemned as politically motivated the blockade of its ship in the Sicilian port of Palermo by Italian authorities after an 11-hour inspection.
World
Verdict against young artists in Sudan stirs controversy
A Sudanese court's decision to send five young artists to prison has stirred controversy both in Sudan and abroad, with activists and rights groups calling for judicial reforms following last year's pro-democracy uprising that toppled longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir.
World
March of 100,000 marks week 7 of Belarus protests
Tens of thousands of Belarusians calling for the authoritarian president to resign marched through the capital Sunday as the country's wave of protests entered its seventh week.