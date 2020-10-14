More from Star Tribune
Sen. Amy Klobuchar keeps focus on election during Supreme Court battle
The Minnesota senator's confrontations with Judge Amy Coney Barrett won her moments in the national spotlight.
National
Postal Service gives up legal fight, agrees to reverse changes
The U.S. Postal Service agreed Wednesday to reverse changes that slowed mail service nationwide, settling a lawsuit filed by Montana Gov. Steve Bullock during a pandemic that is expected to force many more people to vote by mail.
National
Month after mass shooting, Rochester seeks answers, suspects
It's the big question looming over one of this year's bloodiest mass shootings: Who opened fire at a crowded house party in Rochester, New York, on the last weekend of summer, killing two teenagers and wounding 14 other people?
National
Judge: North Carolina must strengthen absentee witness rule
A federal judge ordered North Carolina on Wednesday to ensure that absentee ballots have a witness signature in a mixed ruling that allows voters to fix other more minor problems without casting a new ballot from scratch.
National
Mother on trial for deaths of 2 babies says she blacked out
A South Carolina mother on trial for placing two of her newborns in trash bags and throwing them away about a year apart told investigators she blacked out from the pain of delivering the second child alone, waking up 15 minutes later and finding the boy's face blue.