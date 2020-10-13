More from Star Tribune
Graham challenger pushing conservatives toward 3rd candidate
In a state known for its political shenanigans, the Senate race in South Carolina is living up to that reputation as campaigning between U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison enters its closing days.
National
Trump, Biden trips illustrate Electoral College calculations
With Election Day just three weeks away, President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden concentrated Tuesday on battleground states both see as critical to clinching an Electoral College victory, tailoring their travel to best motivate voters who could cast cast potentially decisive ballots.
National
Judge Barrett vows 'no agenda' as hearing turns confrontational
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is vowing to bring no "agenda" to the court, batting back senators' questions Tuesday on abortion, gun rights and the November election, insisting she would take a conservative approach to the law but decide cases as they come.
National
FBI: Groups also discussed kidnapping Virginia governor
Members of anti-government paramilitary groups discussed kidnapping Virginia's governor during a June meeting in Ohio, an FBI agent testified Tuesday during a court hearing for a group of men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan's governor.
National
Trump intensifies focus on Harris in final weeks of campaign
Grasping for a comeback, President Donald Trump and his Republican allies are intensifying their focus not on Democratic nominee Joe Biden, but on his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris — arguing without evidence that it's Harris, the first Black woman on a major party ticket, who would really be in charge if Democrats win the White House.