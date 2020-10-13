More from Star Tribune
National
LA County agrees to settle immigration suit for $14 million
Los Angeles County agreed Tuesday to pay $14 million to settle a lawsuit that said the Sheriff's Department improperly held thousands of people in jail beyond their release dates at the request of immigration officials.
National
Agent: Michigan, Virginia governors mentioned in kidnap plot
Members of anti-government paramilitary groups implicated in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan's governor ahead of the November election because of her measures to slow the coronavirus also discussed abducting Virginia's governor, an FBI agent testified Tuesday.
National
Cuomo book on NY pandemic outbreak short on state missteps
Gov. Andrew Cuomo condemned the federal government's coronavirus response and lauded his own leadership efforts in a new book released Tuesday that offers a few new details — but not many — about New York's battle against the pandemic.
National
McConnell slates October revote on GOP COVID relief plan
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that he's scheduling a procedural vote on a GOP COVID-19 relief bill next week, pushing aid to hard-hit businesses in a smaller-bore approach to virus relief that Democrats say they won't go for.
National
The Latest: Barrett doesn't recall Trump health-care remarks
The Latest on the Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett (all times local):