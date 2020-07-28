More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Trump floats idea of election delay, a virtual impossibility
President Donald Trump's suggestion drew immediate pushback from Democrats and Republicans alike.
National
Prosecutor: No charges for officer in Michael Brown's death
St. Louis County's top prosecutor announced Thursday that he will not charge the former police officer who fatally shot Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, a dramatic decision that could reopen old wounds amid a renewed and intense national conversation about racial injustice and the police treatment of minorities.
National
John Lewis mourned as 'founding father' of better America
Hailed as a "founding father" of a fairer, better United States, John Lewis was eulogized Thursday by three former presidents and others who urged Americans to continue the work of the civil rights icon in fighting injustice during a moment of racial reckoning.
National
AP EXPLAINS: A look at $60M bribery probe unfolding in Ohio
The arrest July 21 of powerful Republican House Speaker Larry Householder and four associates in a $60 million federal bribery case has upended both politics and policy-making in Ohio. The Ohio House removed Householder from his post Thursday in a unanimous, bipartisan vote and replaced him with state Rep. Robert Cupp, a former Ohio Supreme Court justice. Householder retains his legislative seat for now. It remains to be seen how the scandal will impact November's high-stakes presidential election. Here's a look at what we know so far:
National
The Latest: Trump argues against another 'blanket shutdown'
President Donald Trump is arguing against another "blanket shutdown" of the economy amid a surge of coronavirus cases.