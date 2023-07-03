More From Star Tribune
Car crashes into New Hampshire restaurant, injures dozens, pins man in bathroom
A car crashed into a busy New Hampshire restaurant and injured more than a dozen patrons inside, authorities said.
Correction: Mass Shooting-Baltimore story
In a story published July 2, 2023, about a mass shooting in Baltimore, The Associated Press, quoting police, misspelled the last name of the woman killed. Her correct name was Aaliyah Gonzalez, not Aaliyah Gonzales.
US maternal deaths more than doubled over two decades in unequal proportions for race and geography
Maternal deaths across the U.S. more than doubled over the course of two decades, and the tragedy unfolded unequally.
Baltimore Mayor: Shooting 'cowardly act of violence'
Police in Baltimore say two people were killed and 28 wounded in a mass shooting, including three people who are in critical condition.
Baltimore police searching for suspects after 2 killed, 28 wounded at weekend block party shooting
More than one person is suspected of opening fire during a holiday weekend block party in Baltimore that killed two and wounding 30 others, many of them under 18, police said Monday.