National
The Latest: US health officials want safe, effective vaccine
WASHINGTON -- Top federal health officials say they'd get a COVID-19 vaccine, once it was approved by the Food and Drug Administration.Dr. Brett Giroir, an…
National
Woodward's 'Rage' sells 600,000 copies in first week
Bob Woodward's "Rage" sold more than 600,000 copies in its first week of publication, continuing a yearlong wave of blockbuster books about President Donald Trump.
National
S Carolina teachers stay home to advocate for pay, safety
Some South Carolina teachers took a personal day Wednesday to fight for safer classrooms amid the pandemic as well as an annual small raise that was frozen after the economy crashed because of the virus.
Music
Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs top CMT noms
Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett top the 2020 CMT Music Awards nominations with three each.
Variety
Pregnant woman pulls husband to safety after Florida shark attack
When a shark attacked her husband during a snorkeling trip in the Florida Keys, his pregnant wife didn't think twice, jumping out of a boat to pull him to safety, a sheriff's deputy said.