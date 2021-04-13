More from Star Tribune
Wisconsin suspends Johnson & Johnson shots
Wisconsin health officials told vaccinators on Tuesday to suspend use of the Johnson & Johnson shot amid fears the shots may cause blood clots.
Chauvin Trial
'Baby, that's the police': Woman in SUV said cop came to window with gun drawn
Shawanda Hill testified that she and George Floyd crossed paths at Cup Foods that night, and he appeared normal, and was talking and alert. But when they went to his SUV after he offered to give her a ride home, "he fell asleep."
Local
Renewable natural gas plant planned for landfill in Inver Grove Heights
The facility is the first of its kind in Minnesota.
Coronavirus
Minnesota pauses J&J shots on FDA clot advice
Minnesota temporarily suspended COVID-19 vaccinations using Johnson & Johnson doses following reports of severe blood clots in six U.S. women days after receiving shots.
Coronavirus
1,367 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths reported in Minnesota
Young Minnesotans account for 23% of new cases