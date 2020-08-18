More from Star Tribune
National
It's official: Democrats nominate Joe Biden to take on president
Party officials and activists from across the nation gave the former vice president their overwhelming support during his party's all-virtual national convention.
Local
Minnesota joins suit to protect election mail
Suits allege new Postal Service policies could slow down delivery of ballots in November.
Coronavirus
Minn. COVID-19 hospital deaths declining since pandemic's start
Decline in deaths as outcomes of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota comes amid new drug therapies, improved oxygen management.
Minneapolis
Pair of homicides push Minneapolis total in 2020 above all of last year
State's largest city could be headed for its most violent year in at least two decades, joining others across country that have seen a pandemic spike.
St. Paul
Large blaze breaks out at metal plant in St. Paul
Firefighters weren't able to say what caused the fire. There were no reports of injury.