Deputies kill half-brother of black man found hanged in park
The half-brother of a black man found hanged in a Southern California park was killed by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies Wednesday after they say he opened fire on them.
Poll: Americans not buying White House spin on coronavirus
Vice President Mike Pence says the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic is "a cause for celebration," but a new poll finds more than half of Americans calling it fair or poor.
The Latest: Beijing sees 158 cases in week of new outbreak
A Beijing government spokesman says the city has recorded a total of 158 confirmed cases since the new outbreak was detected last week at a large wholesale market.
Judge to weigh arguments on fate of Richmond's Lee statue
A judge planned to hear arguments Thursday morning over whether to extend a temporary prohibition on the removal of a statue to rebel Gen. Robert E. Lee that towers over a major avenue in the former capital of the Confederacy.
As racism protests roil US, Florida revisits dark past
On Election Day a century ago, a white mob swept through a tiny Florida citrus town after a black man showed up at the polls to vote. Over two days of terror, the mob set fire to homes and drove black residents from their community.