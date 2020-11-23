More from Star Tribune
Biden signals shift from Trump with national security picks
President-elect Joe Biden on Monday tapped Obama administration veterans for top national security positions, signaling a stark shift from the Trump administration's "America First" policies that disparaged international alliances, career diplomats and other veteran government officials.
National
The Latest: WHO official urges China visit on virus origin
The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization says it's "extremely important" for its international team to visit China to look into the origins of the coronavirus, saying the U.N. health agency has been reassured such a trip will happen "as soon as possible."
National
Despite Trump's prod, Mich. to consider certifying Biden win
Michigan election officials on Monday took up the normally routine matter of certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state, meeting against the backdrop of President Donald Trump's unprecedented campaign to subvert the results of the election.
National
GM flips to California's side in pollution fight with Trump
General Motors says it will no longer support the Trump administration in legal efforts to end California's right to set its own clean-air standards.
Coronavirus
Millions stick to Thanksgiving travel plans despite warnings
About 1 million Americans a day packed airports and planes over the weekend even as coronavirus deaths surged across the U.S. and public health experts…