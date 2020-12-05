More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
At Georgia Senate rally, Trump can help his party or himself
President Donald Trump's first political rally since losing his reelection bid is ostensibly to urge support for the Republican incumbents in Georgia's two runoffs that will decide which party controls the Senate at the start of Joe Biden's administration.
Politics
At Georgia Senate rally, Trump can help his party or himself
President Donald Trump's first political rally since losing his reelection bid is ostensibly to urge support for the Republican incumbents in Georgia's two runoffs that will decide which party controls the Senate.
National
Pence comes to Georgia as calm before potential Trump storm
Ahead of President Donald Trump wading into two high-profile Georgia Senate runoffs this weekend, Vice President Mike Pence on Friday urged Republicans to form a united front in the contests that will determine which party controls the Senate in January.
National
The Latest: National Guard helps at Idaho urgent-care clinic
National Guard troops are directing people outside a Boise urgent-care clinic revamped into a facility for coronavirus patients.
National
A bleak outlook for millions facing cutoff of US jobless aid
Tina Morton recently faced a choice: Pay bills — or buy a birthday gift for a child? Derrisa Green is falling further behind on rent. Sylvia Soliz has had her electricity cut off.