'Squad' member Tlaib leads in Michigan primary
"Squad" member Rashida Tlaib was trying to fend off a serious challenge for her House seat in Michigan's primary on Tuesday, in a rematch with the woman she narrowly defeated two years ago.
The Latest: New Zealand unemployment rate shows improvement
New Zealand's unemployment rate showed a surprising improvement to 4% during the midst of the nation's virus lockdown, although the headline number doesn't tell the full story and joblessness is likely to increase in the months ahead.
Inslee advances in Washington gubernatorial primary
Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee advanced Tuesday in Washington's primary election as he seeks to become the first incumbent elected to a third term in the state in more than 40 years.
Missouri approves Medicaid expansion; Parson, Galloway win
Voters on Tuesday made Missouri the 38th state to approve expanding Medicaid health care coverage to thousands more low-income adults.
Virus ravages poor California county along Mexican border
Dr. Tien Vo's last stop of the night is the home of a 35-year-old woman who has diabetes, asthma, rheumatoid arthritis and, now, the coronavirus. The virus killed her father six days earlier. The oldest of her four children, a 15-year-old boy, learned he had it that morning.