Gophers
U women's basketball sends off seniors in style with win over Illinois
Thursday's Gophers' victory, the last home game of the season, was dotted with standout performances from the team's five seniors.
Wild
Thursday's Wild-Toronto game recap
The Wild have one win through three stops on this four-game road trip so far.
Minneapolis
Reaction to guilty verdicts ranges from proper police accountability to worries of chilling effect on cops
Attorneys for George Floyd's family say verdicts show police departments need to emphasize an officer's duty to intervene.
Wild
Wild's dip continues with 3-1 loss at Toronto
A low-scoring, tight-checking battle broke out, suiting the Maple Leafs to the tune of a 3-1 win over the Wild, which has lost for if its past five games.
World
Russia invades Ukraine on many fronts in 'brutal act of war'
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order. Ukraine's government pleaded for help as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.