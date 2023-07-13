More from Star Tribune
Twins
Twins at the midseason break: Pitching great, hitting ... don't ask
The collapse of 2022 is still in the memory of some as the Twins led the AL Central for a long time, only to fall behind Cleveland at the All-Star Game.
Weather
People clean up after storm near Chicago
Fierce winds from suspected tornadoes ripped roofs from building and downed trees in the Chicago metro area.
www.startribune.com
Aspartame labeled as possible carcinogen
The World Health Organization's cancer agency has deemed the sweetener found in diet soda and other foods as a possible cause of cancer, while a separate expert group looking at the same evidence said it still considers the sugar substitute safe in limited quantities.
Twins
Twins kick off second half of season at league-worst Oakland
The Twins are half a game behind Cleveland in the AL Central at the beginning of a seven-game road trip.
Business
University of Minnesota says clock is ticking on solving Fairview 'partner problem'
The U and Fairview Health Services must make decisions by year's end about the future of an existing affiliation agreement.