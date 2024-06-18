More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Books
Asha Thanki/A Thousand Times Before
Asha Thanki, "A Thousand Times Before"
Business
Apple kills off its buy now, pay later service barely a year after launch
Apple is discontinuing its buy now, pay later service known as Apple Pay Later barely a year after its initial launch in the U.S., and will rely on companies who already dominate the industry like Affirm and Klarna.
Business
What to stream this week: 'Kung Fu Panda 4' chops, PBS hits the disco and Kevin Hart chats
The debut of ''Echoes,'' a sequel series to ''Orphan Black," and the documentary ''Bread & Roses'' looking at how Afghan women's lives were impacted after Kabul fell to the Taliban in 2021 are some of the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.
Variety
FACT FOCUS: Biden's pause as he left a star-studded LA fundraiser becomes a target for opponents
Video from a star-studded fundraiser in Los Angeles for President Joe Biden on Saturday is circulating on social media with claims that he froze up onstage as he exited the event.
Variety
Who will have the 2024 song of the summer? We offer some predictions
Since the beginning of time or, at least, pop music, only a few have earned the designation of ''song of the summer.''