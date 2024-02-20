More from Star Tribune
Twins
Reusse: Thielbar turns second chance with Twins into a career
Lefthander Caleb Thielbar, now 37, was nearly out of pro baseball several times. Since 2020, he's stayed in the majors and become a reliable option out of the Twins' bullpen.
Local
84 years after sinking, Arlington shipwreck found in Lake Superior
The crew, safe on a nearby ship, reported that their captain waved from near the pilot house as the Arlington went down.
Local
In Minnesota, attacks against police are on the rise, especially in domestic assault calls
Reported assaults against police in Minnesota are up 160% from 10 years ago, driven in part by dangerous domestic disturbance calls like the one that ended with two officers and a medic shot to death in Burnsville this week.
Politics
Bill looks to supersede residential zoning rules across the state
Sweeping zoning changes, similar to the Minneapolis 2040 plan, have some bipartisan support, but opponents say the bill eliminates local control.
South Metro
Medical examiner: Man killed self after fatally shooting 2 Burnsville officers and medic
Details about services for Paul Elmstrand, Matthew Ruge and Adam Finseth could come this week. The family in the home at the time has had to relocate, a relative said.