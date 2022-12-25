More from Star Tribune
Business
Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 24 lives
Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 24 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to several hundred thousand homes and businesses.
Nation
Arctic blast sweeps US ahead of Christmas
Millions of people hunkered down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 24 people across the United States.
Nation
Christmas Eve shooting at UK pub leaves 1 dead, 3 wounded
A Christmas Eve shooting at a pub in northwest England killed a young woman and wounded three men, police said Sunday.
Nation
Passenger laptop fire forces plane evacuation at JFK Airport
Emergency responders evacuated a JetBlue flight at JFK International Airport in New York City as a result of a small fire in a passenger's laptop on Saturday evening, officials said.
Nation
Today in History: December 25, Washington crosses Delaware
Today in History