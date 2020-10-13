More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Music
Golden Globes group gives $5.1 million in grants
Some of entertainment's biggest names from Nicole Kidman to John David Washington shared encouraging words for aspiring young creators whose organizations were collectively granted millions by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
National
The Latest: India reports over 63,000 new coronavirus cases
India has confirmed more than 63,000 new cases of the coronavirus, an increase of over 8,000 from the previous day but still far fewer than it was reporting a month ago, when the virus was at its peak in the country.
National
Asian shares track Wall Street decline on pandemic jitters
Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Wednesday after pandemic concerns snapped a four-day winning streak on Wall Street.Rising coronavirus counts in many countries are…
Business
California braces for renewed fire threat from windy weather
Dry, windy weather posed an extreme wildfire risk Wednesday in Northern California, where massive blazes already have cost hundreds of homes and killed or injured dozens of people.
Variety
Asian shares track Wall Street decline on pandemic jitters
Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Wednesday after pandemic concerns snapped a four-day winning streak on Wall Street.Rising coronavirus counts in many countries are…