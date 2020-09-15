More from Star Tribune
Politics creates economic illusion in Houdini's hometown
Nothing can shake Scott Rice's faith that President Donald Trump will save the U.S. economy — not seeing businesses close or friends furloughed, not even his own hellish bout with the novel coronavirus.
Variety
Asian shares mostly higher after Wall Street gains
Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Wednesday after advances for big technology companies carried Wall Street to further gains overnight.Benchmarks rose modestly in Tokyo,…
Coronavirus
N.D. oil production on the upswing again but may plateau this fall
Shut-in wells are being retapped as economy starts to come back from COVID restrictions.
Coronavirus
Radisson Blu Minneapolis Downtown to cut 126 jobs due to COVID-19
Hotels, airlines, convention-related businesses and stores have been greatly disrupted by the global pandemic.
Business
Despite aid from feds, Astra Zeneca hikes prices
The company has said it would not profit from pandemic vaccine sales.