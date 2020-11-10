More from Star Tribune
Biden describes Trump's refusal to concede as 'embarrassing'
Vowing "to get right to work," President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday shrugged off President Donald Trump's fierce refusal to accept the election outcome as "inconsequential," even as Democrats elsewhere warned that the Republican president's actions were dangerous.
National
US hits record COVID-19 hospitalizations amid virus surge
The U.S. hit a record number of coronavirus hospitalizations Tuesday and surpassed 1 million new confirmed cases in just the first 10 days of November amid a nationwide surge of infections that shows no signs of slowing.
National
The Latest: Wisconsin gov pleads with people to stay home
Wisconsin's governor has streamed a live social media speech to plead with residents of his state to stay at home to avoid the coronavirus, speaking after the state reported new daily highs for infections and deaths.
Minneapolis
Target's Lake Street store heavily damaged in riots will officially reopen tomorrow
The reopening is viewed as a sign of progress in a hard-hit south Minneapolis area.
Business
Target to open mini Ulta Beauty shops within stores
The plan is to expand the mini shops to hundreds more, strengthening both brands.