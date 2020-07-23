More from Star Tribune
Movies
Movie theaters implore studios: Release the blockbusters
A long time ago in a pre-COVID universe far, far away, blockbusters opened around the globe simultaneously or nearly so. In 1975, "Jaws" set the blueprint. Concentrate marketing. Open wide. Pack them in.
Local
Larry Johnson, Minnesota farmer known as the 'Ethanol Answer Man,' dies at 76
Johnson spent nine years on the board of the Minnesota Corn Growers Association and served as the group's president in 1985.
Coronavirus
Recession caused by coronavirus hits Graco, Pentair hard in Q2
Both companies saw decreases of more than 10%; earnings were down more than 25%.
National
The Latest: Coronavirus clusters still popping up in China
Chinese officials have reported two confirmed coronavirus cases in a northeastern province as China continues to see infection clusters develop even though it has largely contained the virus in most of the country.
Variety
Coronavirus impact saps AT&T in 2Q; hit to WarnerMedia
The coronavirus sapped $2.8 billion in revenue from AT&T in its most recent quarter, mostly in its WarnerMedia TV and film division. Its satellite TV…