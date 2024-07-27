More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Apache Christ icon controversy sparks debate over Indigenous Catholic faith practices
A Catholic congregation in the Mescalero Reservation in New Mexico is demanding an apology after their priest removed a painting called the Apache Christ.
Video
Paris glitters for ambitious Olympic opening ceremony
Paris kicked off its first Summer Olympics in a century Friday, with a four-hour-long, rule-breaking opening ceremony that unfurled along the Seine River.
Video
California wildfire sparked by a burning car triples in size in a day
Authorities say a Northern California wildfire that tripled in size in one day was started by a man who pushed a burning car into a gully.
Weather
A mostly sunny, mostly hot, mostly dry and smoky weekend is on the way for Minnesota
Summer heat, humidity and smoke is the big story, with high temperatures close to 90 into next week. T-storms pop up north, reaching MSP by Monday
Video
Harris and Netanyahu meet in VP's ceremonial office
Netanyahu met separately with President Joe Biden earlier in the day, in his first White House visit since before President Donald Trump left office in 2020.