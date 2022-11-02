More from Star Tribune
Nation
Accelerated Benton Harbor lead pipe replacements nearly done
Michigan officials said Wednesday that nearly all of the lead pipes in Benton Harbor, Michigan, have been replaced roughly a year after a lead water crisis forced residents to avoid their tap water and use bottled water for simple tasks like cooking and drinking.
Business
Stocks move lower on Wall Street ahead of Fed news on rates
Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday, ahead of what traders expect will be another big interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve.
Business
Medical marijuana firms lead donors for legal weed campaigns
The call went out from leaders in the medical marijuana industry: Money was needed for a Missouri ballot initiative to legalize recreational cannabis for adults. Their colleagues responded.
World
AU envoy: Ethiopia's warring sides agree to end hostilities
Ethiopia's warring sides have formally agreed to a permanent cessation of hostilities, an African Union special envoy said Wednesday, after a 2-year conflict whose victims could be counted in the hundreds of thousands.
Nation
Suspect in wounding of 2 Newark police officers apprehended
The man who authorities said wounded two Newark police officers as they attempted to question him about a previous shooting was taken into custody Wednesday.