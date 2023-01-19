More from Star Tribune
Nation
Flavored cannabis marketing is criticized for targeting kids
When New York's first licensed recreational marijuana outlet opened last month, the chief of the state's Office of Cannabis Management, Chris Alexander, proudly hoisted a tin of watermelon-flavored gummies above the crowd.
Nation
Man sues Denver archdiocese over abuse by convicted priest
A man who says he was repeatedly sexually abused as a teen by his Catholic priest more than two decades ago filed a lawsuit against the now-defrocked priest and the Archdiocese of Denver on Thursday, taking advantage of a recently passed law that allows victims to sue even if the statute of limitations has expired.
Variety
At Lunar New Year, desserts can be customary or 'cute-ified'
or mochi — cake. It was a tasty tradition of having dessert for breakfast.
Nation
Colombia extradites to US brother of powerful left lawmaker
Colombia on Thursday extradited to the U.S. the brother of powerful leftist senator on charges that he conspired with dissident guerrillas to smuggle huge quantities of cocaine.
Business
US stocks lose ground as recession fears weigh on market
Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday as worries build that the U.S. may be headed for a painful recession.