Nation
House Republicans set to pass new asylum restrictions as Title 42 ends; Biden promises veto
House Republicans were on track Thursday to pass a sweeping bill to build more U.S.-Mexico border wall and impose new restrictions on asylum seekers, creating a hard-line counter to President Joe Biden's policies just as migrants are amassing along the border with the end of coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
Nation
Trump digs in on election lies, insults accuser during CNN town hall event
During a contentious CNN town hall Wednesday night, former President Donald Trump dug in on his lies about the 2020 election, downplayed the violence on Jan. 6, 2021, and repeatedly insulted the woman whom a civil jury this week found him liable for sexually abusing and defaming.
Nation
Charles E. Stanley's 'Lost Airman' wins $5,000 military writing prize
Charles E. Stanley's ''Lost Airmen,'' an author's account of his father's harrowing World War II experiences, is this year's winner of the William E. Colby Military Writers' Award.
Nation
Mississippi man sentenced to federal prison for manufacturing machine guns
A Mississippi man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after illegally manufacturing machine guns, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday.
Nation
Free speech, racial equity battles play out on Wisconsin campuses
The fight over racial equity and free speech on Wisconsin college campuses is intensifying, mirroring a national battle as Republicans work to close campus diversity offices and demand students and faculty treat conservative speakers with respect.