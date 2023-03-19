More from Star Tribune
New law allows anti-abortion monument at Arkansas Capitol
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has signed a new law that will allow a monument near the state Capitol marking the number of abortions performed in Arkansas before the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.
AP Explains: Texas abortion pill lawsuit
A federal judge has heard arguments in a lawsuit that poses a threat to the nationwide availability of a leading abortion medication.
Ski resorts are embracing a new role: climate activist
Snow falls thick as skiers shed their gear and duck into the Sundeck Restaurant, one of the first certified energy efficient buildings in the U.S. – this one at 11,200 feet (3,413 meters) above sea level atop Aspen Mountain in Colorado. Skiers in brightly colored helmets jockey for a spot at the bar, their bodies warmed by thick, insulated walls and highly efficient condensing boilers.
I-96 reopens in Michigan after pileup of up to 100 vehicles
An interstate highway has reopened in central Michigan following a massive pileup involving up to 100 vehicles in whiteout conditions.
Higher cancer rates found in military pilots, ground crews
A Pentagon study has found high rates of cancer among military pilots and for the first time has shown that ground crews who fuel, maintain and launch those aircraft are also getting sick.