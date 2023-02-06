More from Star Tribune
Nation
SC Republicans to appeal redistricting case to Supreme Court
A federal appeals court has denied South Carolina Republicans' motion for a stay in the ongoing challenge over the state's congressional district map.
World
Georgian court rejects ex-president's appeal for release
A court in Georgia on Monday rejected an appeal for former president Mikheil Saakashvili to be released from prison on health grounds.
World
Haiti appoints council amid push to hold general elections
Haiti's prime minister on Monday formally appointed a transition council charged with ensuring that long-awaited general elections are held in a country with no democratically elected institutions.
Nation
Aid, rescuers rushed to Turkey, Syria after deadly quake
Countries have rushed to dispatch aid, personnel and equipment to help rescue efforts in quake-stricken areas of Turkey and Syria. Here's a glance at what's being provided so far:
Nation
Spiritual advisers offering final comfort in execution rooms
For decades, Missouri executions played out in similar fashion: An inmate was strapped to a gurney in a drab room, alone except for the eyes of witnesses staring through thick, soundproof glass as unidentified executioners administered the lethal chemical from behind a cinderblock wall.