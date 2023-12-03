More from Star Tribune
AP Explains: Santos storms off after expulsion from Congress
The House has voted to expel Republican Rep. George Santos of New York following a blistering ethics report on his conduct that included converting campaign donations for his own use.
Nation
Florida Republican chairman won't resign over rape allegation, saying he is innocent
The chair of Florida's Republican Party says he will not resign over a woman's allegation that he raped her, saying in an email to supporters that he is innocent. He did not address any specifics of the accusation that has roiled the state's conservative politics.
World
Harris dashed to Dubai to tackle climate change and war. Each carries high political risks at home
Filling in for President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris flew to the Middle East to tackle a pair of challenges that have flummoxed White Houses for decades: climate change and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Each carries the risk of political blowback going into next year's presidential elections.
Nation
Louisiana granted extra time to draw new congressional map that complies with Voting Rights Act
Louisiana lawmakers now have until the end of January to draw and pass new congressional boundaries to replace a current map that a federal judge said violates the Voting Rights Act by diluting the power of the state's Black voters.
Nation
DeSantis marks Iowa milestone as caucuses near. Trump says his rival's campaign is in deep trouble
Ron DeSantis completed his campaign promise to visit each of Iowa's 99 counties, crossing a symbolic but also tactical threshold by telling his audience in a central Iowa town ''this should show you that I consider myself a servant, not a ruler.''