Nation
Indiana doctor drops lawsuit against attorney general
An Indiana doctor has dropped a lawsuit that aimed to halt the state's attorney general from investigating her after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old Ohio child who was raped.
Nation
Lawsuit seeks end to NY's ban on jurors with felony records
A New York civil rights organization sued the state's court system Thursday seeking to overturn a law barring people with felony convictions from serving on juries.
Business
Yellen, Malerba become 1st female pair to sign US currency
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday helped mark a milestone in U.S. history when she held up a newly minted $5 bill signed for the first time ever by two women.
Nation
Many questions on $52B storm protection plan in NY, NJ
People are asking questions about a storm protection proposal for New York and New Jersey that would be among the most massive and costly flood control projects ever done in America, aiming to prevent the type of catastrophic flooding caused by Superstorm Sandy in 2012.
Politics
House passes defense bill scrapping COVID vaccine mandate
A bill to rescind the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military and provide nearly $858 billion for national defense passed the House on Thursday as lawmakers scratch off one of the final items on their yearly to-do list.