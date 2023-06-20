More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
3 men convicted in US trial that scrutinized China's 'Operation Fox Hunt' repatriation campaign
Three men were convicted of various charges Tuesday in a trial showcasing U.S. claims that China has engineered pressure campaigns on American soil to bully expatriates into returning home, as part of an effort called ''Operation Fox Hunt.''
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street falls and takes a step back after its big rally
Stocks are pulling back Tuesday in their first trading after a five-week rally carried Wall Street to its highest level since the spring of last year.
Nation
Sweltering heat tests Texas' power grid and patience as thousands in South still without electricity
Texas' power grid operator asked residents Tuesday to voluntarily cut back on electricity due to anticipated record demand on the system as a heat wave kept large swaths of the state and southern U.S. in triple-digit temperatures.
Nation
AP Explains: Hunter Biden charged in tax and gun investigation
President Joe Biden's son Hunter has been charged with failing to pay federal income tax and illegally possessing a weapon and has reached an agreement with the Justice Department.
Nation
Idaho man charged with 4 counts of murder in shooting deaths of his neighbors, including one minor
A northern Idaho man has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary after prosecutors said he broke into his neighbors' home and shot and killed the people there, including a minor.