More From Local
National
Wisconsin Democrats sweating out GOP supermajority push
Wisconsin Democrats waited anxiously on Wednesday to see if they had blocked a Republican attempt to build legislative supermajorities that would negate Gov. Tony Evers' veto powers and allow them to advance their agenda at will over the upcoming session.
East Metro
Jim Vue wins in St. Paul school board race
Jim Vue, who has been serving as a St. Paul school board member on an interim basis, won the race Tuesday to fill the seat…
Minneapolis
'Anxious, but hopeful for change': Election night at George Floyd Square
Community members came out to spend time together at George Floyd Square as the election results filtered in on a nearby screen.
National
Presidency waits on counting votes in three key battleground states
The fate of the United States presidency hung in the balance Wednesday as President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden battled for three familiar battleground states — Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — to determine who wins the White House.
National
AP VoteCast: Minnesota voters sour on state of nation
Voters in Minnesota gave Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden its 10 electoral votes while holding negative views about the country's direction, according to an expansive…