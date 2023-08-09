More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Iran summons British envoy over his social media post calling for release of detained journalists
Iran's foreign ministry on Wednesday summoned Britain's envoy to Tehran to protest his posts on social media calling for the government to release all people ''arbitrarily detained" in Iran, including journalists, the state-run news agency reported.
World
EU leader promises aid and support to flood-ravaged Slovenia during visit
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Slovenia on Wednesday and promised EU help to the small member state which was ravaged by recent floods that killed at least six people and caused extensive damage.
Business
Iraq water crisis could have regional consequences, UN human rights chief warns
The United Nations' human rights chief on Wednesday warned that Iraq's water crisis could affect other countries in the region.
World
American nurse and her young daughter freed, nearly two weeks after abduction in Haiti
American nurse Alix Dorsainvil and her daughter were freed Wednesday, nearly two weeks after they were kidnapped in Haiti's capital, according to aid organization El Roi Haiti.
World
US sanctions 3 Mexicans allegedly tied to the fentanyl trade
The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned three Mexican citizens Wednesday for alleged involvement in the production and trafficking of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.