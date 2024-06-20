More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Heat wave claims lives of at least 125 in Mexico this year, hitting country's most vulnerable
When the nursing home in southern Mexico began to bake in the country's ongoing heatwave, staff cycled their elderly residents through the few cooling options they had.
Weather
Another 2-4" rain by Saturday night may spark more flooding over central and southern MN
Another flooding scenario is unfolding with T-storms forecast to bubble up along a stalled front from tonight into late Saturday, with 2-4" additional rain
World
Tropical Storm Alberto moves inland over northeast Mexico as season's first named storm
Tropical Storm Alberto, the season's first named storm, rumbled ashore early Thursday and moved inland over northeast Mexico, bringing heavy rains to the parched region and leaving at least three dead.
World
Extreme heat in India has killed more than 100 people in the past three and a half months
A monthslong heat wave across swathes of India has killed more than 100 people and led to over 40,000 suspected cases of heat stroke in the past three and a half months, according to data from India's Health Ministry.
Nation
Climate change made killer heat wave in Mexico, Southwest US even warmer and 35 times more likely
Human-caused climate change dialed up the thermostat and turbocharged the odds of this month's killer heat that has been baking the Southwestern United States, Mexico and Central America, a new flash study found.