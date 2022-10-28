More from Star Tribune
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 45; clear night and more weekend sunshine
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis park workers give 10-day strike notice
The union says they're understaffed and overworked.
Obituaries
Robert 'Bob' Oliveira, who helped bring FDA-approved cochlear implant to market, dies at 79
He led an active, work-oriented lifestyle, but never failed to meet new friends and look on the bright side.
Politics
Accusations intensify in third, final Minn. governor debate
DFL Gov. Tim Walz and GOP challenger Scott Jensen starkly contrasted their visions for Minnesota.
Politics
Ventura says he's endorsing Walz because the DFL governor earned his respect
On WCCO Radio, the former governor roasted Republicans over 2020 denials and compared Donald Trump to cult leader Jim Jones.