New consumers driven to the RVing lifestyle fuel solid growth for Winnebago
Fourth quarter earnings for the recreational vehicle company exceeded expectations, as people turned to outdoor activities during the coronavirus pandemic.
National
'Panicked' Sen. Ron Johnson touts Trump to Wisconsin leaders
A "panicked" Sen. Ron Johnson urged members of the state chamber of commerce in battleground Wisconsin on Wednesday to vote for President Donald Trump, saying he has been praying for a victory and "the other side is not in love with this country."
National
Virus spikes have officials looking to shore up hospitals
Hospitals across the United States are starting to buckle from a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, with several states setting records for the number of people hospitalized and leaders scrambling to find extra beds and staff. New highs in cases have been reported in states big and small — from Idaho to Ohio — in recent days.
Business
Minneapolis health insurance startup raises $105 million
Backed by UnitedHealth partnership, Bind Benefits is launching fully-insured health plans in dozens of states.
National
Minnesota reports 35 new COVID deaths, tying mark from May
Minnesota reported 35 confirmed new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, tying a single-day record set on May 28.