National
Sen. Hayden concedes amid progressive wave in Minnesota's legislative race
Challengers defeated four incumbent Democratic legislators in Minnesota's primary elections as the progressive wing of the party showed its strength.
Politics
Walz warns state will have to 'shave' budget
Gov. Tim Walz and state GOP leaders are warning of looming state budget cuts as Minnesota faces a projected $4.7 billion budget deficit…
National
US budget deficit climbs to record $2.81 trillion
The U.S. budget deficit climbed to $2.81 trillion in the first 10 months of the budget year, exceeding any on record, the Treasury Department said Wednesday.
National
Radical or moderate? Trump paints Democratic ticket as both
An overzealous prosecutor trying to hide her crime-fighting past — who is also weak on crime. The most radical pick for vice president ever — but too moderate to energize progressive Democrats.
National
UW-Madison Chancellor: 'We're in a real financial crisis'
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank delivered a sobering message Wednesday about the state's flagship campus as the fall semester looms, saying "we're in a real financial crisis" due to the coronavirus pandemic.