More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has coronavirus
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan says he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is hospitalized in Mumbai, India's financial and entertainment capital.
National
Connecticut mayor sues Delta Airlines over dog bite
Bridgeport's mayor is suing Delta Airlines over a dog bite he says he suffered on a flight.
Nation
Fire destroys much of 249-year-old California church
A fire destroyed the rooftop and most of the interior of a California church that was undergoing renovation to mark its upcoming 250th anniversary celebration.
Nation
Police execute search warrant at home of gun-toting St. Louis couple
Authorities executed a search warrant at the St. Louis mansion of a white couple whose armed defense of their home during a recent racial injustice protest drew widespread attention, their attorney confirmed Saturday.
National
Supreme Court vacates 4 more sentences after Oklahoma ruling
A Native American man convicted in Oklahoma of first-degree murder and another who pleaded guilty to manslaughter had their convictions vacated because the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that much of the eastern part of the state remains a reservation on which tribal members are subject to federal and tribal law, not state law.