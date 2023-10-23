More from Star Tribune
Variety One of the ugliest buildings in downtown Minneapolis will likely be demolished. Should we care?
More From Nation
Nation
Authorities search for two boaters who went missing in Long Island Sound off Connecticut
Police and Coast Guard personnel in Connecticut were searching Monday for two men a day after they went missing when their small fishing boat sank in the Long Island Sound, authorities said.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts as stocks continue to follow the bond market's lead
Wall Street is drifting Monday, continuing a monthslong run where it's slavishly followed the cue of the bond market.
Nation
Live updates | Israeli warplanes strike targets as US seeks more time to free hostages
Israeli warplanes are striking targets across Gaza as the U.S. advised Israel that a delay in its expected ground offensive in the besieged Hamas-ruled territory would allow more time to negotiate the release of hostages. Fears of a widening war have grown as Israel struck targets in the occupied West Bank, Syria and Lebanon and traded fire with Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group.
Nation
Delayed homicide autopsies pile up in Mississippi despite tough-on-crime-talk
Incomplete homicide autopsy reports have continued to pile up in Mississippi - despite tough-on-crime talk by state leaders ahead of the Nov. 7 general election.
Nation
Diana Nyad marks anniversary of epic Cuba-Florida swim, freeing rehabilitated sea turtle in the Keys
A decade after swimming the treacherous passage from Cuba to Key West, Diana Nyad returned Sunday to the beach where she completed her epic feat, joining in the release of a sea turtle rehabilitated at the Florida Keys' Turtle Hospital.