Medicare finalizing coverage policy for coronavirus vaccine
Medicare will cover the yet-to-be approved coronavirus vaccine free for older people under a policy change expected to be announced shortly, a senior Trump administration official said Tuesday.
Politics
Senate Republicans celebrate Barrett confirmation
Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court late Monday by a deeply divided Senate, Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump's nominee days before the election and secure a likely conservative court majority for years to come.
National
Barrett sworn in at court as issues important to Trump await
Amy Coney Barrett was formally sworn in Tuesday as the Supreme Court's ninth justice, her oath administered in private by Chief Justice John Roberts. Her first votes on the court could include two big topics affecting the man who appointed her.
National
Fraught election puts faith leaders through a political test
Both President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden count endorsements from well-known faith leaders. But for clergy members who try to tackle thorny moral…
National
The Latest: Mask-less Pope Francis noticed by commission
The decision by Pope Francis to forgo wearing a mask has been noticed by a member of the Vatican's coronavirus commission.